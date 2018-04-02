Video shows big street fight in downtown Nashville

At first glance, it's difficult to tell what exactly is going on, but if you take a closer look, you'll see multiple people throwing punches while many more stand around recording it.

The video was shot by Nashville musician Brandon Giles who posted it Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Police cited 21-year-old Ethan Ols for disorderly conduct.

They charged 20-year-old Jorge Bravo with possession, public intoxication, and criminal impersonation.

According to the affidavit, Bravo told police he used a fake ID to get into the popular downtown bar Piranha's.

News 4 found police have been to Piranha's address 332 times in the last three years sometimes just to check on the business, other times for things like suspicious people, fights and thefts.

"You know, once these people leave our facilities, we really have no control over what they're going to do, who they're going to do it with, and where they're going to do it," said Michael Hanlin.

Hanlin said part of the problem is they're surrounded by parking lots.

He also said Third Avenue used to be a dangerous part of town.

Hanlin said he's one of the business owners who's trying to change that.

"Seven days a week we are a sports bar that serves families for all ages," said Hanlin.

Hanlin remains adamant his establishment didn't cause Sunday morning's street fight and he said there wasn't anything he could have done to stop it.

