Man wanted for shooting at 4 women in Clarksville

Clarence Smith is wanted by Clarksville Police on four counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police are searching for a man who may have shot at four women last Thursday.

Police said officers were flagged down by four women around 11:30 a.m. on March 29 who said they had been shot at by Clarence Smith, who fled from the area in a white Cadillac with a temporary tag. Police said there were visible bullet holes in their car.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Peachers Mill Road and when they tried to pull it over, it fled from them at a high rate of speed.

The suspect abandoned the car on Cedarcrest Drive. Officers could not find Smith.

Police said Smith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

If you have information about Smith’s whereabouts, call 911 or Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.