Rutherford County hospitals expanding to meet health care demand

It is one of the fastest growing counties in middle Tennessee.

Now, hospitals and urgent cares in Rutherford County are trying to keep up with the booming population. When patients come to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, they will see construction projects like the one adding 25 beds to the existing emergency room.

Residents say this is a start. But, they say they need even more.

Ladawna Parham, a mother of two says it is competitive trying to get a doctor's appointment in Rutherford County.

“Just trying to find a parking space around here is a little bit crazy,” said Parham. “I think you need to be proactive about that. I think for a long-time people thought they had to go to Nashville to get top quality care, but the growth here has necessitated a growth in our hospital industry.”

Gordon Ferguson is CEO of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. In the next year, the hospital will undergo a vertical expansion adding two floors and 72 beds to the hospital with a third floor being added to allow for further growth.

“We are seeing a lot of challenges with this ongoing population growth,” Ferguson explains. “There are a number of practices that are at their capacity. We are doing a lot in the way of recruitment into this area of new physicians.”

The current project, adding space to the emergency room is on schedule to open July 1.

Ferguson says while they wait for the additional space, health care providers are having to become more efficient, while still providing quality care.

“We're trying to do a lot with online scheduling, centralized scheduling to make it easy as we can for the patients we serve,” he said.

A new clinic has opened in New Salem. The clinic includes primary care and specialty care.

New Salem is where a lot of Rutherford County's population is growing, in the western part of the county.