Hendersonville police search for robbery suspect

Hendersonville police are looking for the suspect who took money and a cell phone by force on Saturday night.

Police said that a complainant reported on Saturday around 11:15 p.m. a car crash in the area of Rockland Road. The caller watched the vehicles from the crash travel east on Rockland and then up Rockland Heights. A short time after arriving, one of the vehicles left the area and picked up car parts as he was leaving.

The victim in the wreck told police that the suspect had stolen his money and cell phone by force.

Car parts that were recovered indicate that the suspect vehicle is a 2011 to 2014 Acura TSX. The suspect is described as a middle-eastern male, black hair, 5’6” to 5-7” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police want to talk with the second person that was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

