Inmate at-large after escaping Rutherford Co. workhouse

Police are looking for an inmate that escaped the Rutherford Co. Correctional Work Center on Sunday evening.

Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. He was escorted by an officer.

An emergency call was called by work center staff, and officers with Murfreesboro Police and Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office responded to search the area around the facility where the Baucom may have fled.

As of Monday morning, Baucom has not yet been located by police.

Baucom is considered a minimum-security inmate and was serving time for theft under $1,000 and evading arrest.

He has now been charged with escape and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department at (615) 904-3089.

