Shots fired near Austin Peay State University campus

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An alert was sent to APSU students on Monday afternoon warning of shots fired near the Clarksville campus. 

Police say the incident occurred near Summer Street and Kraft Street. 

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a gray hoodie. 

Officials say he fled north of campus.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Stay with News4 for updates. 

