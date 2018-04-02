Nicky's Coal Fired: Spaghetti alla chitarra with lemon, mascarpone & spring pea pesto

Spaghetti alla chitarra with lemon, mascarpone & spring pea pesto
4 portions
For the pesto:
1/4 # baby pea shoots
(can be tricky to find, so substituting 1 cup cooked peas is ok)
1 clove garlic
1/4 cup grated grana padano cheese
(can substitute parmigiano)
1 zest of lemon
2 Tbl toasted pine nuts
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup parsley leaves
For the pasta:
1 # fresh spaghetti pasta
4 Tbl mascarpone cheese
1 lemon
1/2 cup grated grana padano cheese
salt & pepper
For the pesto, combine all the ingredients in a blender, and blend until combined but still a little chunky.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil, and cook pasta until done. 6-8 minutes
While the pasta is cooking make your sauce.
In a large saucepan add mascarpone, 1 lemon zest and 1 tsp lemon juice, half of the grana padano, and a few ounces of pasta water.
When the spaghetti is done bring straight into the sauce and cook on medium heat until combined, and the pasta is coated.
Season with salt & pepper to taste.
To serve, transfer to 4 bowls. Top each with a big dollop of the pesto, and garnish with the remaining cheese.