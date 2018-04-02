Nicky's Coal Fired: Spaghetti alla chitarra with lemon, mascarpone & spring pea pesto

Spaghetti alla chitarra with lemon, mascarpone & spring pea pesto

4 portions

For the pesto:

1/4 # baby pea shoots

(can be tricky to find, so substituting 1 cup cooked peas is ok)

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup grated grana padano cheese

(can substitute parmigiano)

1 zest of lemon

2 Tbl toasted pine nuts

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup parsley leaves

For the pasta:

1 # fresh spaghetti pasta

4 Tbl mascarpone cheese

1 lemon

1/2 cup grated grana padano cheese

salt & pepper

For the pesto, combine all the ingredients in a blender, and blend until combined but still a little chunky.

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil, and cook pasta until done. 6-8 minutes

While the pasta is cooking make your sauce.

In a large saucepan add mascarpone, 1 lemon zest and 1 tsp lemon juice, half of the grana padano, and a few ounces of pasta water.

When the spaghetti is done bring straight into the sauce and cook on medium heat until combined, and the pasta is coated.

Season with salt & pepper to taste.

To serve, transfer to 4 bowls. Top each with a big dollop of the pesto, and garnish with the remaining cheese.