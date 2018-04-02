Police: Teen arrested after assaulting convenience store clerk

A Hendersonville teen has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a store and running from police.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, the16-year-old assaulted an employee at the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday night.

The clerk was reportedly trying to stop the teen from stealing merchandise.

Later that night, the teen allegedly ran away when he was approached by an officer.

On Sunday, police said the teen was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The teen is charged with two counts of theft, three counts of evading arrest and one count of assault. He is being held at the Sumner County Juvenile Detention facility.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

