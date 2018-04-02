TBI investigating inmate's death at Lawrence County Jail - WSMV News 4

TBI investigating inmate's death at Lawrence County Jail

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI is now investigating the death of an inmate at the Lawrence County Jail.

Jeremy Carter Shaw, 43, was found dead in the doctor’s pod of the jail.

The TBI confirms that their agents responded to the jail.

The agency says Shaw's death appears to be medical-related, but they are waiting on autopsy results.

