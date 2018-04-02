TBI investigating inmate's death at Lawrence County Jail

An alert was sent to APSU students on Monday afternoon warning of shots fired near the Clarksville campus. Police say the incident occurred near Summer Street and Kraft Street. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a gray hoodie. Officials say he fled north of campus. Stay with News4 for updates. Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
An alert was sent to APSU students on Monday afternoon warning of shots fired near the Clarksville campus. Police say the incident occurred near Summer Street and Kraft Street. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a gray hoodie. Officials say he fled north of campus. Stay with News4 for updates. Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
Jeremy Carter Shaw, 43, was found dead in the doctor’s pod of the jail. The TBI confirms that their agents responded to the jail.More >>
Jeremy Carter Shaw, 43, was found dead in the doctor’s pod of the jail. The TBI confirms that their agents responded to the jail.More >>
A Hendersonville teen has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a store and then running from police.More >>
A Hendersonville teen has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a store and then running from police.More >>
Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.More >>
Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.More >>
Police are investigating after a crossing guard was hit by a car in Clarksville on Monday morning.More >>
Police are investigating after a crossing guard was hit by a car in Clarksville on Monday morning.More >>
The recent freeze-thaw cycles and heavy rains from this past winter rapidly deteriorated conditions on I-440.More >>
The recent freeze-thaw cycles and heavy rains from this past winter rapidly deteriorated conditions on I-440.More >>
East Tennessee State has placed recently hired football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.More >>
East Tennessee State has placed recently hired football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.More >>
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Trenton Drive near an apartment complex. Shell casings and blood were found at the scene.More >>
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Trenton Drive near an apartment complex. Shell casings and blood were found at the scene.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
According to police, the man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach.More >>
According to police, the man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach.More >>
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >>
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >>
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >>
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >>
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A man shot himself in the leg, closing I-65N near Long Hollow Pike for over an hour on Sunday evening. Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.More >>
A man shot himself in the leg, closing I-65N near Long Hollow Pike for over an hour on Sunday evening. Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.More >>
Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.More >>
Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.More >>
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >>
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >>
The bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol for up to eight years, depending on how many prior offenses they have.More >>
The bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol for up to eight years, depending on how many prior offenses they have.More >>
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >>
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
Authorities say they believe Devin Hester could be with several suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in East Tennessee.More >>
Authorities say they believe Devin Hester could be with several suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in East Tennessee.More >>