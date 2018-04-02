Police: Clarksville crossing guard hit by vehicle

Police are investigating after a crossing guard was hit by a car in Clarksville on Monday morning.

The crossing guard was directing traffic in front of Rossview High School when the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the driver did not obey the crossing guard's stop sign and struck the crossing guard with his vehicle.

The crossing guard went airborne and crashed onto the hood and windshield of the car.

The female crossing guard, who is in her 20s, was transported to Skyline Medical Center. She has a head injury but is said to be in stable condition and is conscious and coherent.

Charges are pending against the driver, identified as 20-year-old Ryan Smith.

