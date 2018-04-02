TDOT to patch potholes on I-440 starting in mid-April

TDOT will be working to repair potholes on Interstate 440 in Nashville starting in mid-April.

The recent freeze-thaw cycles and heavy rains from this past winter rapidly deteriorated conditions on I-440.

Starting the week of April 16, crews will be putting asphalt patches of 500 feet or longer on the roughest parts of the interstate.

TDOT says the work will be done at night to minimize traffic delays.

I-440 is scheduled to undergo a major reconstruction in the near future. The funding was approved as part of the IMPROVE Act, which was passed last year. The project will take up to three years to complete. Click here to read more about the project.

