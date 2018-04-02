Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. for Middle TN, tornado watch for Kentucky for 8 p.m.

Timing of severe storms on Tuesday, as of 6 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm watch in in effect until 1 a.m. for Middle Tennessee.

A tornado watch has been issued for western counties in the News 4 viewing area as of 2 p.m. Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee while a tornado watch has been issued for southern Kentucky.

The threat of severe weather has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert to be issued for Tuesday.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service. The primary threats include scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, scattered large hail up to 1 inch in diameter and a possible tornado.

Severe thunderstorms reached Middle Tennessee just after 8 p.m. The storms prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings in the area.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation reported about 4,000 customers without power in Williamson County.

The National Weather Service reported some trees had been blown down in Houston and Stewart counties.

The threat of storms has increased for this evening after sunshine and temperatures rising to around 80 degrees across Middle Tennessee.

A tornado watch was issued for Henry County in Tennessee and Trigg County in Kentucky until 8 p.m. A later tornado watch was issued for the remainder of southern and central Kentucky until midnight.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, in a region for a moderate chance of severe thunderstorms. Moderate is a Level 4 on a scale of 5.

Areas east and southeast of Nashville are now in an enhanced risk, Level 3, of storms.

The far southeastern areas of Middle Tennessee are at a slight risk of severe storms.

The timing of the storms now is for storms to begin in western Middle Tennessee between 6 and 8 p.m., central Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, between 7 and 9 p.m. and eastern Middle Tennessee, including the Cumberland Plateau, from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

"Damaging winds are the main severe threat," said 4WARN Weather Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer. "The threat for tornadoes and hail is low, but not zero."

Nashville's Emergency Operations Center will partially activate at 7 p.m. ahead of the arrival of the storms in Davidson County.

To access the EOC site during activation, click here.

The City of Gallatin will open the City Hall Dining Room in the basement of City Hall tonight as an alternative for those needing shelter. The city said the basement is not a certified storm shelter but may be a safer alternative.

The shelter will not be staffed. Persons needing shelter are welcome to bring snacks and drinks.

Pets in crates are welcome

The front doors to City Hall will remain open until the threat has passed.

Tuesday afternoon the highs will be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will also be very windy. A wind advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee because wind gusts could reach 40 mph.

