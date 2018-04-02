Severe storms expected to arrive Tuesday in Middle TN

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday because of the potential for severe weather.

The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.

The northwestern part of Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will be most at risk for severe weather.

The southeastern part of the Midstate will have the lowest chance for severe weather.

The biggest threats will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.