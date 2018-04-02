Antioch home total loss after lightning strike

A home on Mallard Creek Court was a total loss after being struck by lightning on Tuesday night. (WSMV)

Severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky caused damage on Tuesday night.

A house was apparently struck by lightning in the Antioch area and in Hickman County. There were no reports of injuries.

The roof of a bakery in Hopkinsville, KY, was also blown off by high winds.

In Antioch, a home on Mallard Creek Court was struck by lightning.

Fire officials said the home was a total loss. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.

A family of five lived in the house. Everyone got out of the house safely.

A neighbor said she heard a boom when the home was struck, then saw the fire and pounded on doors to alert everyone.

Workers were inside the bakery in downtown Hopkinsville when the roof was blown off the building. No one was injured inside the business.

Commercial bakery roof blown off in downtown Hopkinsville. Workers were inside at the time. No injuries @WSMV pic.twitter.com/zSSWk6cXJy — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) April 4, 2018

The storms, which entered Middle Tennessee just after 8 p.m., prompted numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, but no tornado warnings.

Several residents throughout Middle Tennessee reported power outages. At one point Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation reported about 4,000 customers without power in Williamson County. There were power outages reported in Putnam and Overton counties after 10 p.m. when the storms reach the Plateau area.

Trees were reported to have been blown down throughout Middle Tennessee. There was some reported damage to homes, but most of the trees fell on roadways.

Small hail was also reported throughout the region. Most reports were pea-size but there was at least one reported as large as nickel-sized.

Severe thunderstorms moved out of the area around midnight and were followed by cooler temperatures.

