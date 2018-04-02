Man critically injured in stabbing in Madison

Police are working to find the suspect in a stabbing in Madison.

The victim was found on the side of the road in the 600 block of Myatt Drive.

According to police, the man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach.

Police set up crime scene tape in front of a nearby storage business.

