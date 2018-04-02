Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Madison

The victim was found in the 600 block of Myatt Drive. (WSMV)

Shawn Walden has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on Monday morning in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing behind a Madison restaurant on Monday.

Police said Shawn Walden, 51, has been charged in connection with the death of James R. Brown, 41, in a stabbing behind the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on Myatt Drive.

A passerby saw Brown on the ground at 4:45 a.m. and contacted police. Although he had suffered significant blood loss, Brown was able to tell responding officers that Walden had stabbed him. He died after arrviing at Skyline Medical Center.

Walden was arrested near the intersection of Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike on Monday.

BREAKING: Shawn Walden (left), 51, arrested late this afternoon for today's fatal stabbing of James R. Brown (right), 41, behind the Steak 'n Shake restaurant on Myatt Drive. pic.twitter.com/EcsYFGWVE4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 2, 2018

