New bill would make hazing a misdemeanor in Tennessee

Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo) Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo)
Four college students died in hazing deaths across the country last year.

Some Tennessee lawmakers are now trying to make hazing a criminal offense.

Hazing has been illegal in Tennessee since 2001, but this bill would make hazing a Class C misdemeanor.

It also adds more specific definitions of what the state considers hazing to be.

The definition includes physical brutality or physical activity that puts someone at an unreasonable risk of danger. It also names consumption of alcohol or food that puts a person at risk.

The bill will be put up for a vote in a subcommittee on Monday.

