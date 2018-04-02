Search for gunman ongoing after teen shot in Hermitage - WSMV News 4

Search for gunman ongoing after teen shot in Hermitage

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Trenton Drive. (WSMV) The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Trenton Drive. (WSMV)
Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Hermitage early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Trenton Drive near an apartment complex. Shell casings and blood were found at the scene.

According to police, the teen was shot in the hip near the leg.

The teen was dropped off at TriStar Summit Medical Center but was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, the teen has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the suspected gunman at this time.

