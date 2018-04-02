'Property Brothers' building homes in Nashville

Two of America’s most well-known brothers will be in Music City on Monday.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as HGTV's "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.

The brothers announced the recipients of the homes on the "Today Show" back in January. The home recipients are described as "hardworking moms who are eager to provide their families with the stability that affordable homeownership provides."

The project will be building affordable housing across the country, with it all starting on Monday in Nashville.

The brothers will be at the site Monday and will be back in Nashville on April 26 to hand the keys over to the new owners.

