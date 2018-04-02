Bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol - WSMV News 4

Bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are voting to crack down on drinking and driving.

The bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol for up to eight years, depending on how many prior offenses they have.

The bill originally called for a ban for life after three DUIs, but it was amended last week.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1.

The law would also affect driver's licenses for DUI offenders, requiring them to get new licenses that say "no alcohol sale" on it.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.