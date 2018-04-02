Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are voting to crack down on drinking and driving.

The bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol for up to eight years, depending on how many prior offenses they have.

The bill originally called for a ban for life after three DUIs, but it was amended last week.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1.

The law would also affect driver's licenses for DUI offenders, requiring them to get new licenses that say "no alcohol sale" on it.

