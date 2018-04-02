TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for East Tennessee teen

The TBI wants you to be on the lookout for an endangered 17-year-old.

Authorities say they believe Devin Hester could be with several suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in East Tennessee.

The robbery happened on Sunday in Athens, TN, which is about three hours from Nashville.

Hester is 5'8" and weighs 156 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket and tan sandals.

If you know of her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.