Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg on Nashville inte - WSMV News 4

Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg on Nashville interstate

Posted: Updated:
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on the interstate, officials say. 

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 65 North near Long Hollow Pike on Sunday evening.

Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle. 

Police closed down the roadway for just over an hour to investigate what happened, causing major delays. 

The man was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officials say they are still investigating the incident. Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.