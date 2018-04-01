Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg on Nashville interstate

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on the interstate, officials say.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 65 North near Long Hollow Pike on Sunday evening.

Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police closed down the roadway for just over an hour to investigate what happened, causing major delays.

The man was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident.

