Inmate escapes on hot-wired 4-wheeler with stolen drugs, cash

An inmate was captured on Sunday after an early-morning escaped from the Weakley County Detention Center after stealing illegal drugs, officials say.

According to the Weakley Co. Sheriff's Office, Clinton Laster escaped from the facility around 6 a.m. on Sunday by hot-wiring a 4-wheeler in the impound lot at the facility.

Officials say Laster wrecked the 4-wheeler a few hundred yards from the jail on Highway 22 and fled on foot.

He was located a few hours later in a nearby wooded area with help from Benton County's K-9 Unit and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

At the site of the wreck, deputies found evidence bags that belonged to the Weakley Co. Sherriff's Dept. containing an undisclosed amount of meth and cash.

After an investigation, the jail's evidence room was found to be unlocked with no sign of forcible entry.

The theft is still being investigated but officials say most of the stolen items were recovered and they believe the evidence was for cases that have already been tried in court and had been thrown away.

Laster had been an inmate at that facility since June 2016. He was serving time for meth-related charges.

