Women's March organizers plan next steps for local 'Me Too' movement

Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.More >>
In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a stunning exhibit highlighting victims' stories of sexual assault will soon be on display in multiple locations around Middle Tennessee State Univerity's campus throughout April. The exhibit, "What Were You Wearing?" shares the stories of sexual assault survivors by re-creating the outfits they wore during their attacks.More >>
A man shot himself in the leg, closing I-65N near Long Hollow Pike for over an hour on Sunday evening. Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.More >>
An inmate was captured on Sunday after an early-morning escaped from the Weakley County Detention Center after stealing illegal drugs, officials say. He was located nearby by K9s a few hours later.More >>
A group of Nashville women is pushing for change they say is key to the "Me Too" Movement. While their meeting was small, the impact of it could be large.More >>
Metro Police are searching a suspect accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Madison at gunpoint. Officials say the suspect entered the store on Gallatin Pike North just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a man was hospitalized after he fired a gun at one police officer and two officers returned fire.More >>
Taylor Swift returned to her country roots during a surprise appearance at Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe.More >>
Sam Reinhart scored a hat trick with Jack Eichel adding a career-high five assists as the Buffalo Sabres stunned the NHL-leading Nashville Predators 7-4 Saturday night.More >>
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin has been taken off the ice on a stretcher during the second period against the Nashville Predators.More >>
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >>
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >>
The good Samaritan and his wife were visiting the Navarre Beach in Florida's Panhandle, when they spotted the children struggling to swimMore >>
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >>
After wrecking on I-24 in Nashville, a man was critically injured when an ambulance from Warren County hit him on Saturday morning.More >>
State Route 96 is closed in both directions near Milton Street after a fatal crash. THP officials say three people were killed in the two-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >>
