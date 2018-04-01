Women's March organizers plan next steps for local 'Me Too' movement

A group of Nashville women is pushing for change they say is key to the "Me Too" Movement. While their meeting was small, the impact of it could be large.

"We can't let it just be talk," said Greta McClaine. "We have to put action behind our words.

Each of the women at the meeting was a driving force behind the Women's March in Nashville.

On Saturday, they took their concerns raised at the event and tried to make a plan moving forward.

"There are still some people that don't know what sexual violence is and what the culture of sexual violence is," McClaine said. until people really understand, we can't go about making change."

The biggest impact of the Me Too Movement, according to the organizers, is the survivors' stories that give the movement its power.

