WATCH: Man wounded after police say he fired at Kentucky officer

Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.More >>
In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a stunning exhibit highlighting victims' stories of sexual assault will soon be on display in multiple locations around Middle Tennessee State Univerity's campus throughout April. The exhibit, "What Were You Wearing?" shares the stories of sexual assault survivors by re-creating the outfits they wore during their attacks.More >>
A man shot himself in the leg, closing I-65N near Long Hollow Pike for over an hour on Sunday evening. Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.More >>
An inmate was captured on Sunday after an early-morning escaped from the Weakley County Detention Center after stealing illegal drugs, officials say. He was located nearby by K9s a few hours later.More >>
A group of Nashville women is pushing for change they say is key to the "Me Too" Movement. While their meeting was small, the impact of it could be large.More >>
Metro Police are searching a suspect accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Madison at gunpoint. Officials say the suspect entered the store on Gallatin Pike North just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a man was hospitalized after he fired a gun at one police officer and two officers returned fire.More >>
Taylor Swift returned to her country roots during a surprise appearance at Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe.More >>
Sam Reinhart scored a hat trick with Jack Eichel adding a career-high five assists as the Buffalo Sabres stunned the NHL-leading Nashville Predators 7-4 Saturday night.More >>
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin has been taken off the ice on a stretcher during the second period against the Nashville Predators.More >>
