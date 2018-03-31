Candlelight vigil held for fallen Hopkinsville officer

A candlelight vigil was held for Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham, who was killed on Thursday. (Photo: Edward Burch/WSMV)

The Hopkinsville community gathered outside the local police department on Saturday evening to mourn and remember fallen, Officer Phillip Meacham.

Authorities say Meacham was shot and killed by a man was impersonating an officer on Paulette Court on Thursday evening.

Community members brought flowers, balloons and personal messages to decorate Meacham's patrol car.

There were also many tears shed and hugs shared at the vigil on Thursday night.

“It's a family. Many people have been on calls with officer Meacham. It's like losing their own brother,” said Lt. Kyle Spurlin. “He was one of those guy you never heard complain. You never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. His character is what makes this even tougher.”

Spurlin worked with Meacham for years and was a personal friend of his.

For Spurlin, seeing Meacham's patrol car adorned with flowers and handwritten messages is a painful reminder.

“I try not to look at it, to be honest with you,” he said.

As hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil. Spurlin believes this showing of support is what the department needs.

“It's heartwarming,” Spurlin said.

WATCH NOW: Full video of TBI news conference about suspect's death

WEB EXTRA: Interactive map showing key locations in the investigation

WATCH NOW: Full video of KSP discussing Hopkinsville officer's death

SLIDESHOW: Death of a Kentucky police officer

MEMORIAL FUND: How to donate to the officer's memorial fund

Meacham leaves behind his mother, wife and 9-year-old daughter.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Decoursey was impersonating a police officer when he pulled over Meacham, who was off-duty at the time, around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say he shot and killed the 38-year-old officer before fleeing the scene.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal caught up with Decoursey in Clarksville on Friday, where he was shot and killed.

Now that his killer has been apprehended, coworkers and friends of the fallen officer's family during this tragic time.

Off. Meacham's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium at Christian County High School. Burial will follow at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the high school.

A memorial fund has been set up to raise money for Meacham's family. For more information on how to donate, click here.

Hopkinsville law enforcement salute their fallen brother. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/8U7fTtHP5d — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) April 1, 2018

Crowd starting to gather at Hopkinsville Police Department ahead of vigil for Phillip Meacham. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/xXhI8O7cUF — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) April 1, 2018

Honoring a fallen brother at the Hopkinsville Police Department... @WSMV pic.twitter.com/DxtaeZY3QY — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) March 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.