Suspect wanted for armed robbery of T-Mobile store in Madison

Metro Police are searching a suspect accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Madison at gunpoint.

Officials say the suspect entered the store on Gallatin Pike North just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

He ordered two employees into the back of the store at gunpoint and forced them to lie down on the floor while he stole cash and fled.

The gunman was described as a black male around 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

Witnesses say the suspect got into the passenger seat of a late-80s-to-early-90s Toyota Corolla driven by a white male suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also submit anonymous tips online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

