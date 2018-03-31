Police arrest gunman in robbery of T-Mobile store in Madison

Lesley Guye, 49, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Two men are in custody for their connection to a robbery at T-Mobile in Madison on Saturday.

Police said Lesley Guye, 49, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Jason Rico Price, 46, is the alleged gunman who entered the store at 12:10 p.m. and ordered two employees to the back of the store at gunpoint where they were forced to lie down. Price was arrested Wednesday and faces two charges of aggravated robbery.

After taking the cash, Price got into the passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla allegedly driven by Lesley Guye, 49, who was arrested early Monday morning. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Price is in jail in lieu of a $150,00 bond.

