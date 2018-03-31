1 arrested, 1 wanted for armed robbery of T-Mobile store in Madison

Lesley Guye, 49, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One man has been arrested and another person is wanted in connection with a robbery at T-Mobile in Madison on Saturday.

Police said Jason Rico Price, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Price is the alleged gunman who entered the store at 12:10 p.m. and ordered two employees to the back of the store at gunpoint where they were forced to lie down.

After taking the cash, the suspect got into the passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla allegedly driven by Lesley Guye, 49, who was arrested early Monday morning. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Anyone who sees Price or knows his whereabouts should call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.