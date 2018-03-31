3 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 96 in Milton - WSMV News 4

3 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 96 in Milton

Posted: Updated:
MILTON, TN (WSMV) -

State Route 96 is closed in both directions near Milton Street after a fatal crash. 

THP officials say three people were killed in the two-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

The roadway is expected to reopen at 6:30 p.m. 

Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.