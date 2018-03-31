After wreck on I-24 in Nashville, 1 critically injured by Warren Co. ambulance

After wrecking on I-24 in Nashville, a man was critically injured when an ambulance from Warren County hit him on Saturday morning.

According to officials, three vehicles wrecked, injuring four people -- one critically.

Police say a pickup truck and a Nissan sedan collided on I-24 between Haywood Lane and Bell Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officials believe one of the passengers in the Nissan exited the vehicle when they were struck by the ambulance from Warren County.

No patients were present in the ambulance, but paramedics were onboard at the time of the crash.

Police have not confirmed if those EMTs were among the four injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours before reopening at noon.

