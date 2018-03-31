After wreck on I-24 in Nashville, 1 critically injured by Warren Co. ambulance

After wrecking on I-24 in Nashville, a man was critically injured when an ambulance from Warren County hit him on Saturday morning.More >>
Two of Tennessee's largest insurers say they've made significant reductions in the number of opioid drugs prescribed.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of dollars reportedly stolen, 100 plus complaints and a middle Tennessee attorney at the center of it all is still free and enjoying life.More >>
The Nashville Rescue Mission hosted a special Good Friday service on Friday.More >>
David White was minutes away from his 25th birthday when he was shot and killed on Herman Street.More >>
People in Hopkinsville are showing their support for the family of Phillip Meacham and the Hopkinsville Police Department, laying flowers and balloons at the side of the fallen officer’s patrol car.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni will be fired for his actions in the Alton Sterling shooting, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the disciplinary hearing.More >>
Hopkinsville dispatchers, family friends and sources told News4 Officer Phillip Meacham was in his car with his family when he heard a call for help from another officer and responded.More >>
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is reporting investment assets and income worth between $92.2 million and $378.1 million.More >>
A Nashville bar is being sued in connection with the death of a woman killed in an alleged drunk-driving crash.More >>
Ten seconds into the video, Salamoni shouts, "Don't f----- move or I'll shoot your f---- a--. Put your f------ hands on the car." The video shows Salamoni's gun very close to the right side of Sterling's head.More >>
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >>
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >>
Hopkinsville dispatchers, family friends and sources told News4 Officer Phillip Meacham was in his car with his family when he heard a call for help from another officer and responded.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
With today's threats from North Korea, Russia and elsewhere, the plane is regularly airborne to train for any possibility.More >>
A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More >>
