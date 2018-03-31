2 TN insurers report drops in opioid prescriptions

2 Tennessee insurers report drops in opioid prescriptions - WSMV News 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -

Two of Tennessee's largest insurers say they've made significant reductions in the number of opioid drugs prescribed.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee in February reported a 6-percent decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions per plan member, per month.

Cigna announced recently that it has reduced opioid prescriptions overall by 25 percent -- a year earlier than originally planned.

Cigna set the goal of reducing opioid prescriptions by 25 percent by 2019 because that would return consumers' usage rates to pre-epidemic levels.

BlueCross BlueShield reported the 6-percent reduction for 2017 over 2016 in February.

BlueCross BlueShield corporate communications director Mary Danielson says that it includes a 10-percent reduction in morphine-milligram equivalent doses per prescription and a 52-percent reduction in the number of claims for long-acting opioids.

