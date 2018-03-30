Witnesses say shooting suspect not impersonating an officer

James Kennith DeCoursey is suspected of shooting a Hopkinsville police officer on Thursday. (Facebook)

Phillip Meacham was shot and killed on Thursday, March 29. (Photo: Hopkinsville Police Department)

Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.

The witnesses of the shooting on Paulette Court said James Decoursey never impersonated a police officer.

“They said he was impersonating a police officer, but I don’t see how. I pulled up about 5:05 and it happened about 5:10 and he was in the yard working on his truck,” said Amanda Curtiss, a witness who was next door when the shooting happened.

“It’s wrong, it’s wrong. He did not impersonate an officer,” said another witness who asked to remain anonymous.

According to the Hopkinsville police chief, Meacham was trying to help another officer.

Hopkinsville dispatchers, family friends and sources have told News4 Meacham was in his car with his family when he heard a call for help from another officer and responded.

Kentucky State Police said Meacham was pulled over by the suspect impersonating an officer.

Sources told News4 the suspect was in a vehicle with blue lights.

Hopkinsville police chief Clayton Sumner said on Thursday night Meacham was helping an officer at the time he was shot.

Decoursey was found in Clarksville early Friday morning where he was shot and killed by Montgomery County deputies and a U.S. Marshal after not obeying commands.

Why police were at the home where Decoursey was staying remains unclear. Police are not providing further details.

Decoursey did have an active warrant for his arrest after he apparently escaped from a facility in Louisville, KY.

