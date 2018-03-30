Nashville Rescue Mission hosts Good Friday service

The Nashville Rescue Mission hosted a special Good Friday service on Friday.

Everyone was invited to hear a special message of hope delivered by Rev. Glenn Cranfield, the President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.

“Love is contagious. Passion is contagious. People around really there’s just an excitement in the air because we understand what that means to us. That’s why we’re here,” said Cranfield.

The Rescue Mission expects to serve over 640,000 meals this year.

