Copy-Bredesen reports investments, income between $92m and $378m

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is reporting investment assets and income worth between $92.2 million and $378.1 million.

In a January 2017-through-February 2018 financial disclosure, the ex-governor noted investments between $88.9 million to $358 million. He reported income from $3.3 million to $20.1 million, including $110,900 from his state pension. He donated away his governor's salary.

He listed no liabilities exceeding $10,000.

He told reporters if he's elected, he'll resign as Silicon Ranch Corporation chairman. He owns $25 million to $50 million in the solar energy company's stock.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn is seeking the Republican Senate nomination. In a House disclosure covering 2016, Blackburn reported $168,000 to $520,000 in assets, about $4,600 from her state legislative pension and $400,000 to $850,000 in mortgages.

It doesn't disclose her husband's income amount.

