Lawrenceburg named hidden travel destination in U.S.

A city used to being in Nashville’s shadow is getting some attention of its own.

Money Under 30 Magazine has named Lawrenceburg one of the top 10 hidden travel destinations in the country.

Lawrenceburg is about 90 minutes south of Nashville.

The magazine said it was chosen for its nature and music, as well as its rich history.

