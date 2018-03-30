Community mourns loss of Hopkinsville officer

Phillip Meacham was shot and killed on Thursday, March 29. (Photo: Hopkinsville Police Department)

People in Hopkinsville are showing their support for the family of Phillip Meacham and the Hopkinsville Police Department, laying flowers and balloons at the side of the fallen officer’s patrol car.

Meacham was shot and killed on Thursday night on Paulette Court.

Mourners have stopped by the patrol car outside the police department every 15 or 20 minutes. The flowers, balloons and cars are stacking up to show the town’s grief.

Coworkers and friends comforted Meacham’s mother, his wife and 9-year-old daughter on Friday.

No one spoke a word when his hearse stopped, just tears and embraces.

Hopkinsville police chief Clayton Sumner said it’s a tough time for the department and they appreciate the show of support.

“That’s what we need. That’s what the men and women officers need,” said Sumner. “They need to know that a small percentage of the population may not have respect for authority, but 99 percent of it does.”

Meacham’s former high school teacher told News 4 what kind of person he was.

“He was just an all-around good guy and he’d been in law enforcement for a long time, which means a lot,” said Patti Guess, Meacham’s former teacher. “He knew the risks and he took the job on anyway.”

Randall Meacham, Phillip Meacham’s uncle, said his nephew was a fun person who enjoyed sports and his family.

