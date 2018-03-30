Former pastor arrested on sexual battery charges

Denny Patterson, 45, was arrested on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly molesting children at the church where he served as pastor. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.

Metro Police said Denny Patterson, 45, has been charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery for the alleged molestation of children at Nolensville Road Baptist Church, where he formerly served as pastor.

Police said Patterson resigned from the church on Sept. 24, 2017, and moved to Pennsylvania.

On Sept. 27, church members went to police to report that children were saying Patterson had them engage in strange activities with him, including sitting on his face and stomach, sometimes in their underwear.

Detectives identified multiple victims, mostly boys, who were allegedly molested by Patterson between 1998 and 2017.

The results of the investigation were presented to the District Attorney’s office, resulting in the indictments by the grand jury in February.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident on March 8, but refused to be interviewed, according to police.

Police said the leadership of Nolensville Road Baptist Church has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Patterson’s bond has been set at $100,000.

BREAKING: Denny Patterson, 45, former long time pastor at Nolensville Road Baptist Church who resigned last year, just returned to Nashville from Pittsburgh on sexual battery indictment charging him with the alleged molestation of children who attended the church.

