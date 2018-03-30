Commander speaks out about repeat criminal

David White was minutes away from his 25th birthday when he was shot and killed on Herman Street.

Police said Tevin Griffin pulled the trigger.

"I never thought I would get a phone call saying my cousin was murdered," said Teashea White.

Griffin, just 21, has a lengthy and violent criminal history including charges for unlawful weapons, evading arrests, possession of drugs, theft, criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation, and aggravated assault.

Griffin was already in jail for shooting a man in September when he was indicted for White's murder, and now News 4 has learned he was also charged with murder as a juvenile, but that case was dismissed.

"If he was behind bars my cousin would still be here," said White.

Terrence Graves, Metro Police North Precinct Commander, seemed frustrated too.

He took to Facebook Friday morning saying "Hey media, pay attention to this name, look back into your files to see what you have on him. Not his first rodeo. I'm sure violent crime in North precinct will decrease now that he is in custody."

We showed Graves’ post to White's cousin.

"I'm really at a loss of words for this. We definitely have to be better. Some things have to change," said White.

Graves said if anyone knows of another crime Griffin has been involved in, "now is the time to make an anonymous call to CrimeStoppers."

