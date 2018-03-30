Man charged with reckless homicide for shooting death of friend

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A Nashville bar is being sued in connection with the death of a woman killed in an alleged drunk-driving crash.More >>
A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More >>
Metro police have arrested the man accused of robbing Hardee’s restaurant in Madison last week.More >>
News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and Tennessean editor David Plazas read Nashville's transit plan on Facebook Live on Friday morning.More >>
Hopkinsville dispatchers, family friends and sources told News4 Officer Phillip Meacham was in his car with his family when he heard a call for help from another officer and responded.More >>
A 20-year-old has been indicted on reckless homicide from the November shooting death of his friend.More >>
An account has been set up to raise funds for the family of a fallen Kentucky police officer.More >>
Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 40 has reopened in Dickson County after paint products spilled into the road after a rollover crash.More >>
Hopkinsville dispatchers, family friends and sources told News4 Officer Phillip Meacham was in his car with his family when he heard a call for help from another officer and responded.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >>
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
