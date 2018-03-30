Man charged with reckless homicide for shooting death of friend

Dedrick Wade, 20, was charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of his friend in November. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A 20-year-old has been indicted on reckless homicide from the November shooting death of his friend.

Police said Dedrick Wade told detectives that he and Tyler Payne, also 20, were at a home at 2003 S. Lyle Ln. on Nov. 9 when he began handling a gun that he thought was unloaded. Wade told police when he pulled the trigger, the weapon fired, striking Payne in the head.

Wade placed Payne in his car and said he was on the way to a local hospital when he pulled over on Nolensville Pike and called 911. Payne was pronounced dead in the car.

Wade’s bond is set at $5,000.

