Suspect arrested in Madison restaurant holdup

Antwan Tyson, 33, was arrested by Metro Police in connection with a holdup last week at Hardee's in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Antwan Tyson, 33, was arrested by Metro Police in connection with a holdup last week at Hardee's in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Metro police have arrested the man accused of robbing  Hardee’s restaurant in Madison last week.

Police arrested Antwan Tyson, 33, for the March 23 holdup of the Hardee’s located on South Gallatin Pike.

