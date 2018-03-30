Suspect arrested in Madison restaurant holdup

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A 20-year-old has been indicted on reckless homicide from the November shooting death of his friend.More >>
A 20-year-old has been indicted on reckless homicide from the November shooting death of his friend.More >>
Metro police have arrested the man accused of robbing Hardee’s restaurant in Madison last week.More >>
Metro police have arrested the man accused of robbing Hardee’s restaurant in Madison last week.More >>
The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement officers early Friday morning.More >>
The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement officers early Friday morning.More >>
An account has been set up to raise funds for the family of a fallen Kentucky police officer.More >>
An account has been set up to raise funds for the family of a fallen Kentucky police officer.More >>
Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.More >>
News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and Tennessean editor David Plazas read Nashville's transit plan on Facebook Live on Friday morning.More >>
News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and Tennessean editor David Plazas read Nashville's transit plan on Facebook Live on Friday morning.More >>
Interstate 40 has reopened in Dickson County after paint products spilled into the road after a rollover crash.More >>
Interstate 40 has reopened in Dickson County after paint products spilled into the road after a rollover crash.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
Ryan Ellis scored the go-ahead goal with 9:54 left and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Thursday night to set a franchise record with 111 points this season.More >>
Ryan Ellis scored the go-ahead goal with 9:54 left and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Thursday night to set a franchise record with 111 points this season.More >>
The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement officers early Friday morning.More >>
The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement officers early Friday morning.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >>
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >>
A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.More >>
A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
If you've ever wanted to see yourself as an animated bear, or just stop your older iPhone from slowing down, Apple has just the update for you.More >>
If you've ever wanted to see yourself as an animated bear, or just stop your older iPhone from slowing down, Apple has just the update for you.More >>