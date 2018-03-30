Desiree Wiley joined News 4 in April 2018 as weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter.

Desiree most recently worked in Boston as a weekend morning anchor for NBC Boston Weekend Today at NBC 10 and a reporter for the station. She began working for NBC 10 in August 2016 and, during her time there, covered breaking news, including multiple Nor’easters, crime, the State House and much more. On the lighter side, Desiree also covered stories surrounding the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and Boston Ballet.

She began her television career in Buffalo, NY, at WKBW-TV, about 30 miles from where she grew up. She spent three years working there as a general assignment, entertainment and traffic reporter, and as a fill-in anchor.

Desiree graduated from Buffalo State College in 2012 at the age of 20 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism with a concentration in Political Science and Economics.

Desiree competed several times for the title of Miss New York through the Miss America Organization. She placed in the top five each year she competed and was first runner-up twice.

During her time with the Miss America organization, she promoted her platform of “Knowledge is Power.” Desiree spent time volunteering and speaking with underprivileged students about the importance of education. She also partnered with Upstate New York Transplant Services to promote organ, eye, tissue and blood donation.

Desiree is a native of Lockport, NY, and graduated from Lockport High School in 2009.

On a personal level, the move to Nashville means that Desiree and her husband, Titans running back and special teams player David Fluellen Jr., can once again live in the same city. After dating for five years, Desiree and David got married in July 2017.

Desiree loves to visit her hometown to spend time with her mom, dad, sister and brother. Her mom has worked as a nurse for nearly 30 years and her dad is a substance abuse counselor and social worker. She credits her parents for her passion to help others.

In her free time, Desiree likes to spend time outdoors with her husband and her Pomsky, Arya. She loves traveling, fitness, chocolate ice cream, coffee and family, and is looking forward to the Nashville food and music scenes.

