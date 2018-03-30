Kentucky Legend's Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya
This one-pot rice dish with authentic and bold Cajun flavors is easy to prepare, so it’s perfect as a weeknight dish or for simple entertaining.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
6 Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series® Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages, thinly sliced diagonally
1 tbsp vegetable oil
4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
1 white onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
3 stalks celery, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
2 tsp Creole seasoning
1/2 tsp each dried thyme and oregano
1/2 tsp each salt and pepper
1 1/2 cups converted long-grain white rice
2 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth
1 can (28 oz) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Tip: Cook 1 lb large shrimp along with the chicken and sausage for an authentic Louisiana combination.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/6 recipe
Calories 600
Fat 29g
Saturated Fat 10g
Cholesterol 150mg
Sodium 1660mg
Carbohydrate 51g
Fiber 4g
Sugars 5g
Protein 34g