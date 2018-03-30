Kentucky Legend's Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya

This one-pot rice dish with authentic and bold Cajun flavors is easy to prepare, so it’s perfect as a weeknight dish or for simple entertaining.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6 Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series® Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages, thinly sliced diagonally

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed

1 white onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

2 tsp Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp each dried thyme and oregano

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups converted long-grain white rice

2 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth

1 can (28 oz) fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat oil in large, straight-sided skillet set over medium-high heat; cook sausage and chicken for about 10 minutes or until browned. Transfer to plate using slotted spoon; set aside.

In same skillet, combine onion, pepper, celery, garlic, bay leaf, Creole seasoning, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until softened. Stir in rice until well coated.

Add broth, diced tomatoes, and reserved sausage and chicken with any accumulated juices; bring to boil.