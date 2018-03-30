Kentucky Legend's Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya - WSMV News 4

Kentucky Legend's Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Jambalaya

This one-pot rice dish with authentic and bold Cajun flavors is easy to prepare, so it’s perfect as a weeknight dish or for simple entertaining.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6 Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series® Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages, thinly sliced diagonally

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed

1 white onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

2 tsp Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp each dried thyme and oregano

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups converted long-grain white rice

2 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth

1 can (28 oz) fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large, straight-sided skillet set over medium-high heat; cook sausage and chicken for about 10 minutes or until browned. Transfer to plate using slotted spoon; set aside.
  2. In same skillet, combine onion, pepper, celery, garlic, bay leaf, Creole seasoning, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until softened. Stir in rice until well coated.
  3. Add broth, diced tomatoes, and reserved sausage and chicken with any accumulated juices; bring to boil.
  4. Cover and cook for 15 to 18 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Fluff with fork. Sprinkle with green onions and parsley.

Tip: Cook 1 lb large shrimp along with the chicken and sausage for an authentic Louisiana combination.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1/6 recipe

Calories 600

Fat 29g

Saturated Fat 10g

Cholesterol 150mg

Sodium 1660mg

Carbohydrate 51g

Fiber 4g

Sugars 5g

Protein 34g

