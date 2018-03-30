Hendersonville police searching for violent shoplifter - WSMV News 4

Hendersonville police searching for violent shoplifter

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Hendersonville Police Department) (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hendersonville police are searching for a man who they are calling a violent shoplifter.

Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.

The man then reportedly left the building but returned a few hours later and started stealing again.

Police said the store clerk confronted the shoplifter, which is when the suspect allegedly tackled him into a shelf.

The man reportedly got away with several items worth hundreds of dollars and left in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect or anything else about the crime is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by text to 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Hendersonville police searching for violent shoplifterMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.