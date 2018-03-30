Hendersonville police searching for violent shoplifter

Hendersonville police are searching for a man who they are calling a violent shoplifter.

Investigators say the man stole several items from the Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road on Thursday afternoon.

The man then reportedly left the building but returned a few hours later and started stealing again.

Police said the store clerk confronted the shoplifter, which is when the suspect allegedly tackled him into a shelf.

The man reportedly got away with several items worth hundreds of dollars and left in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect or anything else about the crime is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by text to 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

