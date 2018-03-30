Fund set up for family of fallen Hopkinsville officer

An account has been set up to raise funds for the family of a fallen Kentucky police officer.

Police say Officer Phillip Meacham was killed when a man impersonating a police officer pulled him over in Hopkinsville, KY, on Thursday night. Meacham was not on duty at the time.

Meacham had worked with the Hopkinsville Police Department since May 2017. He previously worked for 12 years with the Christian County Sheriff's Office.

Meacham leaves behind two school-aged children.

An account has been set up at Planters Bank, and 100 percent of the donations will go directly to his family.

Donations can be made by stopping at any Planters Bank location and telling the employee you wish to make a donation to Officer Phillip Meacham’s Memorial Fund.

Donations can also be sent in by mail to the following address:

Planters Bank

Officer Phillip Meacham Memorial Fund

P.O. Box 1570

Hopkinsville, KY 42241-1570

