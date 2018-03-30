Simpson County Schools closed Friday due to 'high absenteeism' - WSMV News 4

Simpson County Schools closed Friday due to 'high absenteeism'

FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) -

Officials have decided to close Simpson County Schools on Friday due to "high absenteeism."

The school district also cited "lack of adequate coverage with subs."

Officials apologized to parents and students for the late notice about the closure in a Facebook post.

