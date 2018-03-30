News4's Tracy Kornet to read Nashville transit plan live with The Tennessean

Join News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and David Plazas of The Tennessean as they read Nashville's transit plan "Let's Move Nashville" on Facebook Live on Friday morning.

The broadcast will begin on The Tennessean's Facebook page at 9 a.m. The video will be available for replay for viewers who are unable to watch it in real time.

Transit is the hottest issue in Nashville right now, yet just how many people have actually read the 55-page plan is difficult to gauge.

The $5.4 million proposal has sparked heated discussions on all sides in its effort to create better transportation options to manage Nashville's growth and congestion.

Tracy and David will be taking your questions as our two news organizations prepare for a debate on April 10.

Tracy and David will be the moderators of the transit plan debate between Transit for Nashville, the chief proponent of the plan, and NoTax4Tracks, its chief rival.

The debate will be held at the downtown branch of the Nashville Public Library. The event will also be streamed live on WSMV.com and on The Tennessean's website starting at 6 p.m. April 10.

This comes before the big vote scheduled for May 1. The deadline to register to vote is on Monday. Click here to register to vote.

