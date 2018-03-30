I-40 West reopens in Dickson County after rollover crash

Interstate 40 has reopened in Dickson County after paint products spilled into the road after a rollover crash.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes at 4:15 a.m. Friday between Highway 46 and Interstate 840.

According to officials, the truck involved in the crash was carrying floor finishing materials.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash at this time.

