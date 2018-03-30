I-40 West reopens in Dickson County after rollover crash

According to the TBI, James Kennith Decoursey refused commands from officers, which is when the situation escalated and the officers opened fire on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville just after midnight.More >>
Interstate 40 has reopened in Dickson County after paint products spilled into the road after a rollover crash.More >>
Join News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and David Plazas of The Tennessean as they read Nashville's transit plan "Let's Move Nashville" on Facebook Live on Friday morning.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
Ryan Ellis scored the go-ahead goal with 9:54 left and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Thursday night to set a franchise record with 111 points this season.More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
It's up to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam whether to sign legislation seeking federal approval to ban TennCare payments to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, for non-abortion services.More >>
The FBI was at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and not because something bad has happened.?More >>
A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >>
If you've ever wanted to see yourself as an animated bear, or just stop your older iPhone from slowing down, Apple has just the update for you.More >>
