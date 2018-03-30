I-40 West closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up - WSMV News 4

I-40 West closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products.

The wreck happened at 4:15 a.m. Friday between Highway 46 and Interstate 840.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 8 a.m. There are also delays in the eastbound lanes.

According to officials, the truck involved in the crash was carrying floor finishing materials.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • I-40 West closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint productsMore>>

  • Special

    Dickson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.