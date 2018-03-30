I-40 West closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products

The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday morning.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
Ryan Ellis scored the go-ahead goal with 9:54 left and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Thursday night to set a franchise record with 111 points this season.More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
It's up to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam whether to sign legislation seeking federal approval to ban TennCare payments to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, for non-abortion services.More >>
The FBI was at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and not because something bad has happened.?More >>
A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.More >>
A divided Republican leadership is at odds over what to do about accusations against Rep. David Byrd.More >>
In 2016, Joshua Surovey was standing on the side of the road, holding a sign asking strangers for a kidney.More >>
The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday morning.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control officers seized six animals located at the PetSmart in Bellevue on Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >>
If you've ever wanted to see yourself as an animated bear, or just stop your older iPhone from slowing down, Apple has just the update for you.More >>
In an era when nearly everything seems to be on-demand why not a treatment for your hangover?More >>
An internal audit says the $17.7 million the Tennessee Valley Authority spent on two corporate planes was not justified.More >>
A mother says she feels in her heart her 17-year-old son will be found. It's been nearly a full year since Devin Bond went missing in Murfreesboro. That mother said the lack of answers is torture.More >>
According to police, the gunman pulled up in a maroon sedan in the 1000 block of North DuPont Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.More >>
