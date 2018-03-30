I-40 West closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Dickson County as crews work to clean up paint products.

The wreck happened at 4:15 a.m. Friday between Highway 46 and Interstate 840.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 8 a.m. There are also delays in the eastbound lanes.

According to officials, the truck involved in the crash was carrying floor finishing materials.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash at this time.

