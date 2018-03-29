Hopkinsville officer killed by suspect pretending to be a cop - WSMV News 4

Hopkinsville officer killed by suspect pretending to be a cop

James Kennith DeCoursey is suspected of shooting a Hopkinsville police officer on Thursday. (Facebook) James Kennith DeCoursey is suspected of shooting a Hopkinsville police officer on Thursday. (Facebook)

An off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was shot and killed when he was pulled over by a suspect pretending to be a police officer, according to a news release.

Police said James Kennith Decoursey, 35, pulled over the off-duty officer driving his personal car at 5:10 p.m. on Paulette Court.

Decoursey fled the scene and stole a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted about the death.

"There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another," said Bevin in the tweet.

The off-duty officer has not been identified.

Police said Decoursey should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press reported the lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

